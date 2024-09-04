BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BRUTAL! Missile strike destroys large Ukrainian accumulation in Bezdryk
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9979 followers
308 views • 8 months ago

There were many losses, after the Iskander missile strike of Russian troops destroyed a large accumulation of vehicles and personnel of the Armed Forces od Ukraine in the Sumy region. Russian military correspondents released footage on September 4, 2024, showing the work of Russian Armed Forces reconnaissance officers, discovering a large concentration of Kiev equipment and troops while disembarking personnel near their stronghold in Bezdryk, southeast of the Sumy city. One of the launches of nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles, launched at once in the Sumy region on that day, thwarted the planned redeployment of Ukrainian troops in the settlement, about 30 kilometers from the Russian border and planned to the Kursk region.

All invisible to the media of the war supporters, the high price of the failure of the Kiev officials in the Kursk mission was paid by the Ukrainians who were forcibly recruited. The concentration point was completely destroyed by missile, which did not care about the enemy's air defense systems. As a result of the missile landing, the entire assault brigade was destroyed, more than 70 personnel were killed, collected and loaded onto trucks. According to the information received, at least some units of equipment were destroyed, such as 7 cargo vehicles, 4 armored combat vehicles, and 9 off-road vehicles.

In recent days, Iskander missiles have been diligently working to destroy enemy personnel, including their headquarters in several regions of Ukraine, victims include NATO personnel!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

afusumy regioniskander missile strike
