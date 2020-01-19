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Global Alert News - #232 - Dane Wigington
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30 views • January 19, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One Hour weekly broadcast for Saturday January 18, 2020.
Dane covers the need for the critical mass of humanity to wake up and look up...instead of staring into their phones. What's happening to our planet is nothing less than the final destruction of what's left our planet. We are now creating the [6th mass extinction event].
Dane covers the need for the critical mass of humanity to wake up and look up...instead of staring into their phones. What's happening to our planet is nothing less than the final destruction of what's left our planet. We are now creating the [6th mass extinction event].
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