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Jesse Ventura Conspiracy Theory Police State FEMA Concentration Camps FEMA Coffins Full Length
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449 views • November 06, 2020
The above video is from Jesse Ventura's television show "Conspiracy Theory" made about a decade ago. The episode is called "Police State". The show details FEMA "detention" camps and the role they may play in the future. My understanding is that this episode was quickly pulled from television. The information is still very relevant today.
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