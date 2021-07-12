Families arrested by armed police and Greece sliding towards totalitarianism

Families Arrested for Playing Music by Armed Police…

This is not Taliban controlled Afghanistan… This is Europe… This is Greece the birthplace of modern democracy… Apparently these heavily armed police were called because this taverna was playing music which is a violation of the Covid rules… I understand that rules are rules but why send in black clad and armed police to turn the music off in a restaurant? The people here are families, hardworking decent people, not criminals, well once upon a time they were not criminals…



I have spent a fair bit of time in Greece and its crazy to see a very free county being turned into a fascist state… I remember talking to a gentleman one evening who confessed to me he was a rank communist; I found this amusing as what he was complaining about was the same that I hear from the libertarians… To much government control for the sake of the bourgeoisie and the large corporations…



It is clear to many that “freedom” as we knew it has gone and it disappeared for many in the blink of an eye. For the wise, it was being taken bit by bit for a long time. They say Hitler and other dictators were and are able to commit their atrocities because of civil servants that just follow orders and do their job… I will leave it there...



These are crazy days where many people are struggling to stay in business and keep their jobs, but also there are many who are exploiting the situation not just for financial gain but also power…



Personally I think the Greek police would be better off going after the blatantly corrupt politicians, money launders and NGO’s that have been exploiting the country and EU rather than arresting restaurant owners for playing music… But, I am not a civil servant so, my perspectives are different...



P.S. Take note my American Friends!



Orlando W - www.tohff.com