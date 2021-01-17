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Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, January 16, 2021, #284
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71 views • January 17, 2021
Weather catastrophes and CV-19 consequences are both accelerating in lockstep. Official sources say that 1 in 3 Los Angeles residents now have the virus in spite of the lockdowns and mask mandates. Is there more to the story? New versions of the pathogen keep cropping up around the world. Where are they coming from? Anomalous snowstorms continue to occur in between bouts of record warm winter temperatures, Spain and Japan are the latest examples. Will populations begin to question if weather events are being engineered? Constant bad weather is forcing many family farms out of business. Who is purchasing all the newly available farmland? Climate engineering operations are drying up the Colorado river basin, what are the ramifications for the US Southwest?
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is unfolding on numerous fronts, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
GeoengineeringWatch.org has organized a mass mailing of almost 9000 individual climate engineering informational packages. The packages are being sent to all forms of media throughout all 50 US States. Sharing credible printed information on the climate engineering issue is an extremely effective method of raising awareness, our objective is to alert media sources to what is occurring in skies all over the world.
Dane Wigington
To support GeoengineeringWatch.org: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n...
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is unfolding on numerous fronts, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
GeoengineeringWatch.org has organized a mass mailing of almost 9000 individual climate engineering informational packages. The packages are being sent to all forms of media throughout all 50 US States. Sharing credible printed information on the climate engineering issue is an extremely effective method of raising awareness, our objective is to alert media sources to what is occurring in skies all over the world.
Dane Wigington
To support GeoengineeringWatch.org: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n...
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