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Mark Devlin: CELEBRITY TRAITORS - THE ROLL CALL OF SHAME (MIRRORED)
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546 views • August 21, 2021
Mark Devlin: CELEBRITY TRAITORS - THE ROLL CALL OF SHAME (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Mark Devlin at:-
https://youtu.be/DVMAfRQ9n2E

No-one else was ever going to do this, so here goes. The pathetic and treacherous “celebrities” who have helped push the g*n0c!d@l agenda have earned their place in the queue for a traitor’s fate alongside all the politicians, doctors, “scientific advisors” and the rest. Here’s the Call of Shame of those who have been most complicit in Cr!*e$ @g@!n$t huma*!ty - particularly the sell-out musicians.

On the flipside, there have been a few honourable exceptions who HAVE stood up to be counted, and they get their rightful props here.

(Explicit language warning.)

*

For more news on the Holy Grail of the Great Reset event in Birmingham on Friday 10th September:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzndVTjHfOk&;feature=emb_title

For more on the Freedom Network Conference in East Sussex on 18th/ 19th September:
https://www.thefreedomnetwork.co.uk/events/p/uprise-shine-conference-sussex-1819-september-2021-this-is-an-example-of-the-days-events-from-june-sussex-conference-subject-to-change

For tickets to my set at the Psymera Festival on Friday 24th September, or the rest of the event, go to:
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/psymera/563075

To order Root Wellness natural health/ immune boosting products as featured in a previous Good Vibrations episode:

https://www.therootbrands.com/markdevlin

For further info on any of the products, e-mail:

[email protected]

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Keywords
vaccinepandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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Privacy Policy