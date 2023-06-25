A.I.M.S. A Mother’s Concern | Vaccines & Vaccination

A.I.M.S.

A. Announce

I. Inquire

M. Mirror

S. Secure

An excerpt from the December 19, 2019.

The HighWire with Del Bigtree show...an excerpt worthy to stand on it's own.

Connect with others and get access to more great content on vaccine- and immunization-related topics by visiting

"Vaccines -- News & Commentary" group on

MeWe @

Published by

Vaccines and Vaccination on Brighteon

4 years ago