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5/30/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Unlike the CCP, which only seeks to seize other people’s properties and monopolize all resources, citizens of the New Federal State of China own Himalaya Coins and are getting rich together, enjoying the GFashion together, and working together to take down the CCP