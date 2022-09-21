Create New Account
Know your neurotransmitter - Glutamate & MSG Toxicity
0:00 Introduction

0:12 Glutamate

0:34 What Does It Do?

2:19 The Dangers of Too Much Glutamate

2:50 GABA

3:16 GABA & Glutamate Levels

4:04 Causes of Excessive Glutamate

6:01 GAD Autoimmunity

6:37 Vitamin B6 Deficiency

6:50 Other Causes of Excessive Glutamate

7:26 Glutamate in Foods and Additives

7:52 Foods that naturally contain glutamate

8:13 Bound vs Free Glutamate

8:50 MSG: Pure Glutamate

9:13 MSG Side Effects and Toxicity Symptoms

11:02 Complications of a Leaky Blood-Brain Barrier

11:52 Balance Glutamate Naturally

12:18 Taurine

12:46 Ginger

13:02 Vitamin C

13:21 Coenzyme Q10

13:31 Valerian

13:43 L-Theanine

13:56 PQQ

14:08 Vitamin B6

14:22 Exercise

14:33 Control Chronic Inflammation

14:43 Balance Glutamate by Increasing GABA

15:36 Consultation & More Info


