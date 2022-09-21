Know your neurotransmitter - Glutamate & MSG Toxicity

To book a consultation go to my website
0:00 Introduction
0:12 Glutamate
0:34 What Does It Do?
2:19 The Dangers of Too Much Glutamate
2:50 GABA
3:16 GABA & Glutamate Levels
4:04 Causes of Excessive Glutamate
6:01 GAD Autoimmunity
6:37 Vitamin B6 Deficiency
6:50 Other Causes of Excessive Glutamate
7:26 Glutamate in Foods and Additives
7:52 Foods that naturally contain glutamate
8:13 Bound vs Free Glutamate
8:50 MSG: Pure Glutamate
9:13 MSG Side Effects and Toxicity Symptoms
11:02 Complications of a Leaky Blood-Brain Barrier
11:52 Balance Glutamate Naturally
12:18 Taurine
12:46 Ginger
13:02 Vitamin C
13:21 Coenzyme Q10
13:31 Valerian
13:43 L-Theanine
13:56 PQQ
14:08 Vitamin B6
14:22 Exercise
14:33 Control Chronic Inflammation
14:43 Balance Glutamate by Increasing GABA
15:36 Consultation & More Info
