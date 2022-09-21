Know your neurotransmitter - Glutamate & MSG Toxicity

To book a consultation go to my website





www.holisticherbalist.org









Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.









http://www.holisticherbalist.org/donation





0:00 Introduction

0:12 Glutamate

0:34 What Does It Do?

2:19 The Dangers of Too Much Glutamate

2:50 GABA

3:16 GABA & Glutamate Levels

4:04 Causes of Excessive Glutamate

6:01 GAD Autoimmunity

6:37 Vitamin B6 Deficiency

6:50 Other Causes of Excessive Glutamate

7:26 Glutamate in Foods and Additives

7:52 Foods that naturally contain glutamate

8:13 Bound vs Free Glutamate

8:50 MSG: Pure Glutamate

9:13 MSG Side Effects and Toxicity Symptoms

11:02 Complications of a Leaky Blood-Brain Barrier

11:52 Balance Glutamate Naturally

12:18 Taurine

12:46 Ginger

13:02 Vitamin C

13:21 Coenzyme Q10

13:31 Valerian

13:43 L-Theanine

13:56 PQQ

14:08 Vitamin B6

14:22 Exercise

14:33 Control Chronic Inflammation

14:43 Balance Glutamate by Increasing GABA

15:36 Consultation & More Info



