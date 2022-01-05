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Dr. Lawrence Palevsky | Reframing the Medical Paradigm
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10 views • January 05, 2022
New York State Licensed Holistic and Integrative Pediatrician; Medical degree from NYU School of Medicine; diplomate of the American Board of Integrative Holistic Medicine; Past–President of the American Holistic Medical Association; published author. (drpalevsky.com; IG @dr.palevsky)
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Your Health Freedom Symposium. December 21, 2021
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Dr. Lawrence Palevsky | Reframing the Medical Paradigm: Critically Thinking with Dr. P
Dr Larry Palevsky, Reframing the Medical Paradigm, Critically Thinking with Dr P, December 21 2021
Note: We provide a forum for sharing information. It is up to you to choose the information that works best for you.
Your Health Freedom Symposium. December 21, 2021
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. YourHealthFreedom
Dr. Lawrence Palevsky | Reframing the Medical Paradigm: Critically Thinking with Dr. P
Dr Larry Palevsky, Reframing the Medical Paradigm, Critically Thinking with Dr P, December 21 2021
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