FAREWELL to LISBOA!
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
21 views • 1 day ago

It was a beautiful Morning in Lisboa, Portugal, as we left Europe for JFK Airport in New York. The Airport at Lisboa is crowded with planes parked on the tarmac where no docking facilities are available. We taxi the length of the field for takeoff and watch three planes land ahead of us. With the partial cloud cover, the view of the city of Lisboa was dramatic, featuring scattered clouds showing the city with its beautiful buildings and green areas that surround them. Going through the Clouds, we see the Shadow of the Plane and a three-hundred-sixty degree Rainbow when the Sun came out! And we watch the Coast of Europe fade away as we head West across the North Atlantic.

travelflyingaircraftculture and lifelisboa portugal
