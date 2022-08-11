Kash Patel: Mar-A-Lago Raid Approved by Wray, Garland & WH Council

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Kash says both Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray had to have approved the Mar-a-Lago raid: "This is something the Attorney General MUST sign off on. The Director of the FBI MUST sign off on. And since it has to do with the President of the United States, the White House Counsel's office HAS to be involved. There is no other way to do that."