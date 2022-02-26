© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin Conquers Ukraine As Clinton's Mercenary State Crumbles
Follow
11
Share
Report
937 views • February 26, 2022
Is Russia fully justified in invading Ukraine, and is China flying under the radar to invade Taiwan while the media is focused on blasting Vladimir Putin? How much longer will it take until American’s realize they’re being pawned by the leftist media who are panicking that one of their biggest global income investments is now crumbling to the floor?
RELATED LINKS:
Support Free Speech Here:
https://gab.com/
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/premium/
http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
https://www.everlinks.io/tbltv-rvm/stew-peters
https://mypillow.com/stew
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vvsgx8-putin-conquers-ukraine-clinton-mercenary-state-crumbles-as-war-at-home-buil.html
RELATED LINKS:
Support Free Speech Here:
https://gab.com/
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/premium/
http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
https://www.everlinks.io/tbltv-rvm/stew-peters
https://mypillow.com/stew
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vvsgx8-putin-conquers-ukraine-clinton-mercenary-state-crumbles-as-war-at-home-buil.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.