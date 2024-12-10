🔥🔥The COVID Report Is Out - EVERYTHING They Told Us Was A Lie And EVERYTHING They Did Was Wrong.🔥🔥





And their final conclusion?

So … Our politicians have concluded (after consulting with the experts & bureaucrats) that despite being wrong about everything, no one should be held accountable, we should all come together in unity and we (the little people crushed by their arrogance, depravity and incompetence) must definitely regain trust in them to do it again harder the next time.



This is the circus we live in today.



Glaringly omitted from the After Action Review of the Covid-19 Pandemic: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward, by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic were any meaningful conclusions regarding death and injury from COVID jabs. In fact the report concluded that the COVID bio-weapons saved millions of lives as reported by Steve Kirsch in a recent Substack.



Also omitted? Any admission of the FACT that the COVID policy response was not actually policy response at all. Every mitigation effort discussed in this report was likely crafted and deployed from central command. COVID was a massive, international military operation as reported by Lerman, Latypova and Watt and while this is largely undisputed, it is no longer spoken of in polite circles.



Once again the limited hangout rears its ugly head.



The GREAT lies (the military coup d'état and their killer shots) are obscured in a sea of half truths and benign admissions by politicians and bureaucrats from both sides of the political isle.



Their ultimate goal is to preserve the status quo. We seek to upend it, so buckle up because 2025 is going to be bumpy!



https://rumble.com/v5xks72-the-covid-report-is-out-everything-they-told-us-was-a-lie-and-everything-th.html



Shannon’s Top Headlines December 9, 2024



It's becoming ever more evident that the Covid pandemic was coordinated globally through military/intelligence alliances: https://substack.com/home/post/p-152576204



The COVID Report And It’s Stunning Conclusions/Omissions: https://brownstone.org/articles/congressional-committee-condemns-nearly-every-feature-of-the-covid-response/



Techn-Fascists Flock To Trump - Leftists David Sacks & Jeff Bezos Are The LATEST: https://www.technocracy.news/trump-taps-arch-technocrat-david-o-sacks-for-a-i-crypto-czar/



House COVID report claims the COVID vaccines saved millions of lives by citing statistical models as the proof: https://kirschsubstack.com/p/house-covid-report-claims-the-covid



https://www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/article/digital-ids-pubs-clubs-alcohol-licensing-laws-7wz3l8jqw



https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/dec/06/trump-us-cabinet-billionaires



BITCOIN Concerns & Questions For RFK & Trump:

https://home.solari.com/questions-for-rfk-regarding-your-proposed-bitcoin-executive-orders/



OMNI-WAR Symposium:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/omniwar-symposium-or-sept-21/



