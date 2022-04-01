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Silent War Ep. 6189: Russia Stops The Oil, Navy Vax Mandate Blocked, & More
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164 views • April 01, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Putin Signs Decree Ordering Gas Exports To Be Halted If Buyers Don't Pay In Rubles.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Signs Bill Banning Abortion After 15 Weeks.
Biden DOJ Kills Trump-Era Program To Catch Chinese Spies.
FBI Cyber Chief Says He Doesn’t Know Where Hunter Biden’s Laptop From Hell Is (VIDEO).
Matt Gaetz Enters Hunter Biden Laptop Data Into Congressional Record.
Report: Former Google CEO Indirectly Paid Salaries In White House Office — Played “Extraordinary” Role.
Wisconsin Judge Orders Vos Held in Contempt Over Election Records.
TOTALLY UNHINGED: Day After FEC Fines Hillary’s 2016 Campaign for Lying About Creating and Funding the Fake Trump-Russia Conspiracy — She Tweets Out a NEW Trump-Russia Conspiracy.
CIA Officer Who Signed Hunter Biden Laptop Letter Claims Credit for Trump Loss.
JUST IN: Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Refers Criminal Action Against AZ Secretary of State Katie Hobbs For Election Crimes.
FOIA Reveals NIH Secretly DELETED COVID Data Provided by the Wuhan Lab at the BEGINNING of the Pandemic.
“Surprised and Concerned”: Poison Control Issues Nationwide “Toxic” Warning About Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests – Kit Includes Poisonous “Liquid Substance” Used Commonly in “Pest Control” – (VIDEO).
Judge Blocks COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Entire Navy.
All of this, and more.
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Putin Signs Decree Ordering Gas Exports To Be Halted If Buyers Don't Pay In Rubles.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Signs Bill Banning Abortion After 15 Weeks.
Biden DOJ Kills Trump-Era Program To Catch Chinese Spies.
FBI Cyber Chief Says He Doesn’t Know Where Hunter Biden’s Laptop From Hell Is (VIDEO).
Matt Gaetz Enters Hunter Biden Laptop Data Into Congressional Record.
Report: Former Google CEO Indirectly Paid Salaries In White House Office — Played “Extraordinary” Role.
Wisconsin Judge Orders Vos Held in Contempt Over Election Records.
TOTALLY UNHINGED: Day After FEC Fines Hillary’s 2016 Campaign for Lying About Creating and Funding the Fake Trump-Russia Conspiracy — She Tweets Out a NEW Trump-Russia Conspiracy.
CIA Officer Who Signed Hunter Biden Laptop Letter Claims Credit for Trump Loss.
JUST IN: Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Refers Criminal Action Against AZ Secretary of State Katie Hobbs For Election Crimes.
FOIA Reveals NIH Secretly DELETED COVID Data Provided by the Wuhan Lab at the BEGINNING of the Pandemic.
“Surprised and Concerned”: Poison Control Issues Nationwide “Toxic” Warning About Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests – Kit Includes Poisonous “Liquid Substance” Used Commonly in “Pest Control” – (VIDEO).
Judge Blocks COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Entire Navy.
All of this, and more.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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