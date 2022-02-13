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PFIZER CEO ALBERT BOURLA: "WE DIDN'T STUDY THE REAL VIRUS, BUT A VIRUS THAT WE BUILT IN THE LAB."
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168 views • February 13, 2022
SS: YOU NEED TO MAKE A "VIRUS"... BECAUSE "THEY" DON'T EXIST!
MIRRORED FROM:
Adverse Reactions from Covid Jabs Exposed: https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/video_2022-02-10_09-09-54:0
- Pfizer Exposed: https://odysee.com/$/list/6549c96f6169a021bbf3eb4e79471080d3a84b33
- Virology Scam Exposed: https://odysee.com/$/list/0530519b8535f93cd661acf7ef206f2a07109ef0
MIRRORED FROM:
Adverse Reactions from Covid Jabs Exposed: https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/video_2022-02-10_09-09-54:0
- Pfizer Exposed: https://odysee.com/$/list/6549c96f6169a021bbf3eb4e79471080d3a84b33
- Virology Scam Exposed: https://odysee.com/$/list/0530519b8535f93cd661acf7ef206f2a07109ef0
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