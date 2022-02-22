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FULL SHOW: Putin Shocks The World By Decrying Communism And Recognizing Ukraine Regions As Independent States
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281 views • February 22, 2022
The whole world is watching the standoff between Putin and NATO/E.U./Biden continues. Putin addresses the nation with a brief history lesson on Ukraine and Russia then calls for peace in Eastern Ukraine while declaring those states to be independent. Biden responds by threatening Russia and those Eastern States. Kamala Harris was sent to Europe to help the situation, but all she did was embarrass herself. Trudeau’s tyranny continues in Canada and he announces no end to the State of Emergency or the mandates. Vaccine injuries continue to pile up as the NIH redacts it’s entirety of documents relating to the Wuhan Lab and Bill Gates laments that people survived and got immunity from the omicron variety.
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