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Michigan Witness, Mellissa Carone covers the waterfrount of cheating
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26 views • December 20, 2020
I believe her. Sending a top software expert from Dominion to the elections center when you have nothing to do with it? Consider the allegations her critics use against her character from a different prospective. She strikes me as someone that is used to standing up to powerful people. She has the goods on the cheaters. Hard to blackmail this kind of person. It's not over yet.
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