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Pennsylvania Election was Stolen - Here is the Evidence proven by Eperts
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170 views • February 24, 2021
Round 3 of data proving the fraudulent errors, this time in PA, and pushed through a certification process by another corrupt SOS. PA's biased leadership has no interest in representing their constituents and continues to prevent a true and factual forensic analysis of the data.
https://gofile.io/d/kYUydH
https://gofile.io/d/kYUydH
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