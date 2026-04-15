CALIFORNIA’S NEW CARTEL? The “Stop Nick Shirley” Bill is a Shield for NGO Fraud!

Sacramento just hit a new low. While California’s budget craters and taxpayers struggle to keep the lights on, the Legislature is sprinting to pass AB 2624—better known as the "Stop Nick Shirley Act." Sponsored by Mia Bonta, this bill isn't about "safety" or "compassion." It’s a velvet-gloved shield designed to protect a massive ecosystem of fraud. Independent journalist Nick Shirley has been exposing the "ghost offices," empty daycare centers, and hospice schemes that are allegedly fleecing Medi-Cal for millions. Instead of investigating the fraud, the Bonta-led machine is trying to criminalize the cameras.

In this video, we pull back the curtain on:

The Bonta Connection: How the Attorney General’s wife is moves to protect the family business.

The "Privacy" Scam: Why "address confidentiality" is being used to hide luxury lifestyles funded by phantom patients.

The Death of Transparency: How showing the public where their money goes could soon land you a $10,000 fine or a jail cell.

The 2028 Play: Why Newsom needs the grift to stay hidden if he wants to fail-upward into the White House.

California isn't a state anymore—it's a mob family with better PR. It’s time to shine some sunlight on the vampires.

#CaliforniaPolitics #AB2624 #NickShirley #MiaBonta #TaxpayerFraud #SacramentoCorruption #FirstAmendment #GavinNewsom #IndependentJournalism