Watch Ships Appear to be Floating 'over' Azov Sea in the Sky - in Russia's Krasnodar region caught on camera, this optical illusion

Watch ships floating 'over' Azov Sea in Russia's Krasnodar region caught on camera!
▪️ Experts told Sputnik that this optical illusion (known as Fata Morgana) is rather common for the area because of the temperature differential that occurs when the water is still chilly but the air above it is already warm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.