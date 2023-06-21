The Gay & Trans Agenda In America | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

-website: https://www.sheridan.church -facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SheridanCC/ -instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sheridan.ch... Sex is the most addicting drug in America; sex sells Dare to go where most churches will not Our church has taken heat before and we will be fine after today Let me preface this by saying that no one is excluded from the temptation of lust and sex We are all sexual beings easily tempted into sexual sin Doesn’t matter if you are a guy or a girl, young or old, single or married Lust in America is like a lion devouring whomever it can regardless of age, sex, or race. Sex and lust has gone from the bedroom to the big screen Have you noticed our culture is getting darker at a high acceleration Smash the gas towards wickedness, corruption and depravity in regards to human sexuality I want to give a biblical response to the Woke Sexual agenda that has invaded every sphere of our world In particular the Gay & Transgender agenda in our culture So many in our church are navigating these issues with family members I was born like this: yes that is why you must be born again God loves me just the way I am; No he loves you way more than that Message = Jesus saves, heals and transforms Address the issue head on 1 Peter 3:15 Sexuality is under assault Sex & Image of God Karl Barth The enemy comes after human sexuality to distort it Sexual sin is unique sin Run for your life Sinning against your own body Sexual Sin is unique Not all sins are equal; any sin makes you a sinner but not all sins are equal Yeah but that's all Old Testament Law 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 1 Timothy 1:9-10 Sexually Immoral = Sex with someone who is not your spouse; adultery & beastility Is being gay a sin? yes both Old & New Testaments say this Romans 1 Romans 1:18-32 This was written 2000 years ago but is exactly what has happened in our society 2007 = Barack Obama & Joe Biden White House lit up as a rainbow Rainbow flag at White House Confusion has set in our nation 1/3 Americans believe there is more than one gender Satan is the author of confusion 20% of Gen Z identify as Lgbtq This demonic agenda is growing at a speed that here very soon be unsustainable Corporate America Bud Light Target Eric Carnell = Transgender Satanist North face Why are these companies willing to lose so much money? CEI = Corporate Equality Index Blackrock is the largest investor of Target Largest Asset holder of most companies = $85 Trillion Boycotts? Celebrities Megan Fox Dwyane Wade Sports LA Dodgers & sisters of perpetual indulgences Churches Flying Pride Flag Insanity has taken hold of our culture This is what happens when a society REJECTS God We are in a fast downward spiral 3 Things Have Happened 1. Many have succumb to a depraved mind 2. Deception has become truth 3. Demonic strongholds have taken place Gay & Transgender Movement is DEMONIC Satan is going after the children and their sexuality Attack On Children Mom & Dad FIGHT for your kids You cannot keep them out of this dark world but you can keep the dark world out of them It is your responsibility to disciple your children Model before your kids If Church is not important to you don't expect it to be important to your children If you teach your kids that sports come before time with God and the community don't be shocked when they grow up to worship those things Deuteronomy 6:5-7 It is your responsibility to raise your children to live for God When they become adults you cannot control them but you can pray for them continually All of these seems really bad and it is; I'm not going to lie to you The closer we get to the end the worse things will get But can we do in the midst of it? Our Response 2 Peter 3:10-14 Live Holy Lives We should not be shocked when the world acts like the world We should be concerned when the Church doesn't act like the Church It does no good yelling at the darkness Shining light though is effective Take the log out of our own eye so we can help with the speck in others The church needs to experience revival I’m not talking about services every night Revival is much more than a service that last hours or days or even weeks but is a lifestyle Revival is: Being excited to serve God with new vigor Reading the Word with passion Not treating your wife life garbage Being present with your children Honoring God w/your wealth Experience breakthrough Not just going through the motions of what your supposed to do But being who we are supposed to be as the Church Revival is not for the comfortable and complacent but the desperate If our church just becomes a nice one hour production we have missed it Unfortunately the Church in America has found itself going through the motions We need revival Revival changes everything Who is Revival for? Us Our response - be the church; salt and light Fly our flag for the world to see Romans 1:16

