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Democrats warn about the dangers of voting fraud
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81 views • October 22, 2021
Democrats might dismiss the idea of voting fraud in the 2020 election, but it wasn't that long ago they were warning Americans about "election interference" and hacked voting machines. One America's Pearson Sharp has more.
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