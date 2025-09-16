BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
REAL COFFEE TALK WITH SABRINA WALLACE
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
144 views • 1 day ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1968041494281146625?t=N4ElBjOtwkju7SVUj5pjQA&s=19


The National Science Foundation (NSF) is actively involved in advancing research related to the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) within the context of 6G technology. https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+6G+NSF&source=android&summary=1&conversation=d3c211f00b66050cd93c61

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1968047135808688426?t=L1OJUIg4jZ37kJSFPLMf-w&s=19


NSF hosts government, industry leaders to discuss the future of 6G technology https://www.nsf.gov/news/nsf-to-discuss-future-of-6g-technology

.

ian f akildiz 6G NSF https://search.brave.com/search?q=ian+f+akildiz+6G+NSF&source=web&summary=1&conversation=03c8ef893e9625551477d9

.

ian f akildiz wallace mcdowel award https://search.brave.com/search?q=ian+f+akildiz+wallace+mcdowel+award&source=android&summary=1&conversation=bd8b8813af413dbdb0e0bd

￼￼￼

.

Every Government institution that has to do with infrastructure is involved on page 12!


National Nanotechnology Initiative at 20 years: enabling

new horizons

Mihail C. Roco

Received: 7 July 2023 / Accepted: 24 August 2023 https://www.google.com/search?q=nni+20+year+horizon&oq=nni+20+year+horizon&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOdIBCDgwOTdqMGo0qAIBsAIB&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1967391779281674455?t=Ze1mfHWAY7lTKjPlMUhpHg&s=19


NATIONAL NANOTECHNOLOGY INITIATIVE ENVIRONMENTAL, HEALTH, AND SAFETY RESEARCH STRATEGY: 2024 UPDATE https://search.brave.com/search?q=NATIONAL+NANOTECHNOLOGY+INITIATIVE+ENVIRONMENTAL%2C+HEALTH%2C+AND+SAFETY+RESEARCH+STRATEGY%3A+2024+UPDATE&source=android

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1967394962880057832?t=ZCPsEN9uFfVFyO1ZizxLBg&s=19


NNI Environmental, Health, & Safety-Related Documents 2006-2024  https://www.nano.gov/ehsdocuments/

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1967399693685829717?t=tfkhpf_rzUCwM8YzMVnlsA&s=19


NNCO Public Webinars https://www.nano.gov/PublicWebinars/

.

NanoEHS Webinar Series https://search.brave.com/search?q=NanoEHS+Webinar+Series&source=web

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1967413311290679686?t=w1y18IwfHu6g-Gus3rN59w&s=19


Strategic Research and Innovation Agenda 2021-27 European Technology Platform NetWorld2020 “Smart Networks in the context of NGI” 2018

https://www.networldeurope.eu/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/networld2020-5gia-sria-version-2.0.pdf?x22825

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1965087150237786597?t=kyF3-CiV1gw3go5U92yUsA&s=19

trump20242030covid
