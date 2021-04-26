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ISRAEL LOBBY'S POWER OVER CONGRESS AND THEY OBEY THE ENEMY
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23 views • April 26, 2021
News. Why investing hope in politicians is pointless. Even Rand Paul is a Zionist. I remember his father claimed to be Anti-Zionist but was Ron Paul telling the truth or was he pretending to be on your side. He exposed the Federal Reserve more than anybody else from Washington. Does Rand Paul want to be a Zionist?
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