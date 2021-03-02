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** AGENDA 21/30, ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT, ONE WORLD TYRANNY **
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149 views • March 02, 2021
** UNITED NATIONS AGENDA 21/30 – SUSTATINABLE DEVELOPMENT ** We’re Witnessing The Great Purge/Reset – Bruce/Kiore – 28/Feb/2021
** THE GREAT REALOCATION OF GOBAL RESOURCES
** The Greater Reset Activation: The Agora – Rosa Koire
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce, 28/Feb/2021
- Article & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-greater-reset-activation-the-agora-rosa-koire/
-- I’ve been getting some pushback whenever I publish stories about China, so I want to make my position very clear. I am certainly not referring to the Chinese people and I am not even referring to just the Chinese Communist Party, as the latter would NEVER have been able to accomplish what they have without the long term planning and rigging of the world by the Globalists and their treasonous American agents, who sold out their country for personal gain.
Lee Smith calls this elite that forms the nexus of public and private sector interests the “China Class”, in the best article I’ve ever read on this topic of topics:
And because it was true that China was the source of the China Class’ power, the novel coronavirus coming out of Wuhan became the platform for its coup de grace. So Americans became prey to an anti-democratic elite that used the coronavirus to demoralize them; lay waste to small businesses; leave them vulnerable to rioters who are free to steal, burn, and kill; keep their children from school and the dying from the last embrace of their loved ones; and desecrate American history, culture, and society; and defame the country as systemically racist in order to furnish the predicate for why ordinary Americans in fact deserved the hell that the elite’s private and public sector proxies had already prepared for them.
For nearly a year, American officials have purposefully laid waste to our economy and society for the sole purpose of arrogating more power to themselves while the Chinese economy has gained on America’s. China’s lockdowns had nothing to do with the difference in outcomes. Lockdowns are not public health measures to reduce the spread of a virus. They are political instruments…
That Democratic officials intentionally destroyed lives and ended thousands of them by sending the ill to infect the elderly in nursing homes is irrelevant to [them]. The job was to boost coronavirus casualties in order to defeat Trump and they succeeded.
I have said numerous times, “Communist China is a cut-out of the Globalist cabal” but Martin Geddes articulated it better than I in an email he sent to his followers the other day:
“The Chinese Communist Party is the front through which the globalist totalitarian banking aristocracy has been operating its plan to gain complete control of this planet.”
Get it? Think about that and think about the Unconstitutional mass-surveillance being implemented, the Internet of Things, the Smart Grid and Smart Cities that have been in development for the past 20 years and think of the world of vaccine passports and social credit that the banksters are getting ready to deploy. All of this is really Agenda 21, which Rosa Koire describes thus:
“UN Agenda 21 Sustainable Development is the comprehensive blueprint. It’s the “action plan”, as the UN calls it, to inventory and control all land, water, minerals, plants, animals, construction, means of production, energy, education, transportation, information and all human beings in the world. It’s an inventory and control plan.”
The Internet of Things seeks to create a complete digital facsimile of everything on the planet; to create a digital shadow of you, me, everyone and everything. Already, there is a digital strawman of you and allegedly, the algorithms “know” you better than you know yourself and can predict your next steps.
To fully execute their plan, the Globalists must end the US Constitutional Republic and impose the China model worldwide. Given the complete disintegration of the rule of law that we’ve witnessed in recent months and how all levels of our government are in thrall to blackmail and bribery – as exemplified by our Cadaver-in-Chief – it appears that they’ve already won.
Our government and the institutions we were supposed to trust have been corrupted so completely by the Globalists that they’ve devolved from mere kleptocracies into ministries of mass-genocide.
People like Andrew Cuomo and Gretchen Whitmer, whose illegal lockdowns have normalized autocracy have also served to discredit the American system, in the eyes of its citizens. This is exactly what the Globalists wanted and these governors are useful idiots.
The debt, the Endless Wars, the managed decline that we’ve seen for decades was always about taking out the US and moving the center of power to China.
The horrendous rolling coup and information warfare that we’ve lived through since the beginning of Trump’s presidency was all about how he was awakening us to them.
***
ROSA KOIRE Video TRANSCRIPT: Cont’d
** THE GREAT REALOCATION OF GOBAL RESOURCES
** The Greater Reset Activation: The Agora – Rosa Koire
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce, 28/Feb/2021
- Article & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-greater-reset-activation-the-agora-rosa-koire/
-- I’ve been getting some pushback whenever I publish stories about China, so I want to make my position very clear. I am certainly not referring to the Chinese people and I am not even referring to just the Chinese Communist Party, as the latter would NEVER have been able to accomplish what they have without the long term planning and rigging of the world by the Globalists and their treasonous American agents, who sold out their country for personal gain.
Lee Smith calls this elite that forms the nexus of public and private sector interests the “China Class”, in the best article I’ve ever read on this topic of topics:
And because it was true that China was the source of the China Class’ power, the novel coronavirus coming out of Wuhan became the platform for its coup de grace. So Americans became prey to an anti-democratic elite that used the coronavirus to demoralize them; lay waste to small businesses; leave them vulnerable to rioters who are free to steal, burn, and kill; keep their children from school and the dying from the last embrace of their loved ones; and desecrate American history, culture, and society; and defame the country as systemically racist in order to furnish the predicate for why ordinary Americans in fact deserved the hell that the elite’s private and public sector proxies had already prepared for them.
For nearly a year, American officials have purposefully laid waste to our economy and society for the sole purpose of arrogating more power to themselves while the Chinese economy has gained on America’s. China’s lockdowns had nothing to do with the difference in outcomes. Lockdowns are not public health measures to reduce the spread of a virus. They are political instruments…
That Democratic officials intentionally destroyed lives and ended thousands of them by sending the ill to infect the elderly in nursing homes is irrelevant to [them]. The job was to boost coronavirus casualties in order to defeat Trump and they succeeded.
I have said numerous times, “Communist China is a cut-out of the Globalist cabal” but Martin Geddes articulated it better than I in an email he sent to his followers the other day:
“The Chinese Communist Party is the front through which the globalist totalitarian banking aristocracy has been operating its plan to gain complete control of this planet.”
Get it? Think about that and think about the Unconstitutional mass-surveillance being implemented, the Internet of Things, the Smart Grid and Smart Cities that have been in development for the past 20 years and think of the world of vaccine passports and social credit that the banksters are getting ready to deploy. All of this is really Agenda 21, which Rosa Koire describes thus:
“UN Agenda 21 Sustainable Development is the comprehensive blueprint. It’s the “action plan”, as the UN calls it, to inventory and control all land, water, minerals, plants, animals, construction, means of production, energy, education, transportation, information and all human beings in the world. It’s an inventory and control plan.”
The Internet of Things seeks to create a complete digital facsimile of everything on the planet; to create a digital shadow of you, me, everyone and everything. Already, there is a digital strawman of you and allegedly, the algorithms “know” you better than you know yourself and can predict your next steps.
To fully execute their plan, the Globalists must end the US Constitutional Republic and impose the China model worldwide. Given the complete disintegration of the rule of law that we’ve witnessed in recent months and how all levels of our government are in thrall to blackmail and bribery – as exemplified by our Cadaver-in-Chief – it appears that they’ve already won.
Our government and the institutions we were supposed to trust have been corrupted so completely by the Globalists that they’ve devolved from mere kleptocracies into ministries of mass-genocide.
People like Andrew Cuomo and Gretchen Whitmer, whose illegal lockdowns have normalized autocracy have also served to discredit the American system, in the eyes of its citizens. This is exactly what the Globalists wanted and these governors are useful idiots.
The debt, the Endless Wars, the managed decline that we’ve seen for decades was always about taking out the US and moving the center of power to China.
The horrendous rolling coup and information warfare that we’ve lived through since the beginning of Trump’s presidency was all about how he was awakening us to them.
***
ROSA KOIRE Video TRANSCRIPT: Cont’d
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