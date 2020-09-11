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LEGO NINJAGO 70665 The Samurai Mech - Speed Build
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5 views • September 11, 2020
This set features an opening minifigure cockpit, two stud shooters, posable arms and legs, big toy katana and a double katana.
Buy LEGO Ninjago Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/ninjago/
Buy LEGO Parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Code Blue by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Buy LEGO Ninjago Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/ninjago/
Buy LEGO Parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Code Blue by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
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