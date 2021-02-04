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TruNews - 4/2/21*
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350 views • April 03, 2021
Apr 2, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall shares an exclusive interview with Victor Avila, author of the book “Agent Under Fire”, in which he details his story of serving on the nation’s southern border, and the ongoing immigration disaster. Avila is an outspoken voice for the patriotic men and women who desire to see US laws enforced, and stop the flow the migrant wave from the South.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/02/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/exclusive-fast-and-furious-hero-tells-truth-about-bidens-open-border-debacle
*Mirror
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall shares an exclusive interview with Victor Avila, author of the book “Agent Under Fire”, in which he details his story of serving on the nation’s southern border, and the ongoing immigration disaster. Avila is an outspoken voice for the patriotic men and women who desire to see US laws enforced, and stop the flow the migrant wave from the South.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/02/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/exclusive-fast-and-furious-hero-tells-truth-about-bidens-open-border-debacle
*Mirror
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