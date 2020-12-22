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A Discussion with Roger Stone
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248 views • December 22, 2020
I talk with Roger Stone on current events.
www.StoneColdTruth.com
We discuss the stolen election, Congress and the Deep State.
What to expect over the next several days to weeks.
Full Moon in 9 days.
I have patients with Parasites already starting to come out!
www.PatriotNutrition.com
For more info, www.TheRevolutionNetwork.com
https://linktr.ee/BraveTV
www.StoneColdTruth.com
We discuss the stolen election, Congress and the Deep State.
What to expect over the next several days to weeks.
Full Moon in 9 days.
I have patients with Parasites already starting to come out!
www.PatriotNutrition.com
For more info, www.TheRevolutionNetwork.com
https://linktr.ee/BraveTV
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