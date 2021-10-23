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Austrian Chancellor: Lockdowns just for unvaxxed
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172 views • October 23, 2021
This target the non-jabbedl and lock them down is an insidious disease that is spreading around the world . . . well, all I can say . . . enjoy your life and freedoms for a season, jabbed people, you may not be around too long . . . we with Gods help can wait it out. I think there could end up being a civil war of a sorts between the jabbed and non jabbed if things keep going the way they are . . .
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