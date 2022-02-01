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COVID and Kids Mental Health
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0 view • February 01, 2022
Indoctrination, depression, suicides, masks and vaccine injuries... Has the mental health of children and teenagers been abused beyond repair?
As a consequence of the closures and lockdowns derived from the fake pandemic, we have recently been seeing an upsurge in mental health problems in minors, which has caused a ‘wave’ of psychological disorders. Indeed, childhood psychiatric emergencies and eating disorders have doubled in number, and the same is true of cases involving anxiety, depression, self-inflicted injury and suicide among adolescents and children. Violence against minors, mistreatment and abuse are also on the rise, and the amount of screen time allotted to children and young people has skyrocketed.
Numerous studies and scientific papers are exposing this alarming situation, as figures continue to rise. This is a source of serious concern, because it engenders the possibility of prolonged side effects, expressed over the course of many years. These factors lead to the medicalization of children which is even worse, when combined with an experimental gene therapy. Why are they underestimating figures surrounding the vaccine’s serious side effects in young people, when they include irreversible damage and death? This not all, however. Children and teens are being subjected to mask mandates that harm their health and undermine relationships, which are extremely important to our emotional and physical development.
And what can be said of the indoctrination, psychological pressure and brainwashing of youth, who have not yet developed critical thinking and discernment skills? What is the aim? What ideas are schools inculcating into pupils, through an education system that has been hijacked for years, so that it can be used to carry out the elite’s agenda?
* Source: Alcyon Pleiades - http://alcyonpleyades.com/
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your mental and physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
As a consequence of the closures and lockdowns derived from the fake pandemic, we have recently been seeing an upsurge in mental health problems in minors, which has caused a ‘wave’ of psychological disorders. Indeed, childhood psychiatric emergencies and eating disorders have doubled in number, and the same is true of cases involving anxiety, depression, self-inflicted injury and suicide among adolescents and children. Violence against minors, mistreatment and abuse are also on the rise, and the amount of screen time allotted to children and young people has skyrocketed.
Numerous studies and scientific papers are exposing this alarming situation, as figures continue to rise. This is a source of serious concern, because it engenders the possibility of prolonged side effects, expressed over the course of many years. These factors lead to the medicalization of children which is even worse, when combined with an experimental gene therapy. Why are they underestimating figures surrounding the vaccine’s serious side effects in young people, when they include irreversible damage and death? This not all, however. Children and teens are being subjected to mask mandates that harm their health and undermine relationships, which are extremely important to our emotional and physical development.
And what can be said of the indoctrination, psychological pressure and brainwashing of youth, who have not yet developed critical thinking and discernment skills? What is the aim? What ideas are schools inculcating into pupils, through an education system that has been hijacked for years, so that it can be used to carry out the elite’s agenda?
* Source: Alcyon Pleiades - http://alcyonpleyades.com/
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your mental and physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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