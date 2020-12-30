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Gates 2005 FUNVAX proposal to Pentagon
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264 views • December 30, 2020
A video surfaced at EwwTooob of Bill Gates presenting to a small audience at the Pentagon a novel plan to alter selected portions of religious fundamentalist brains via an upper-respiratory virus.
It would be foolhardy to believe this did not receive authorization and has not evolved into real programs 15 years later. Highly likely brain altering as shown in this video is very much a part of the global program today.
Of course EwwTooob will suppress and delete the copy posted there... but, you slimeballs, It Is HERE for all to see in spite of your censorship.
It would be foolhardy to believe this did not receive authorization and has not evolved into real programs 15 years later. Highly likely brain altering as shown in this video is very much a part of the global program today.
Of course EwwTooob will suppress and delete the copy posted there... but, you slimeballs, It Is HERE for all to see in spite of your censorship.
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