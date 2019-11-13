Trump Makes HISTORY Again While And Making De Blasio Look Like A Fool In His own City

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100% Fed Up reports, President Trump is officially the first president to ever attend the Veterans Day Parade in New York City. The president delivered a speech before the parade where he talked about the generosity via donations that helped make the Veterans Day parade possible. He also spoke about the parade that began its tradition in the year 1919.