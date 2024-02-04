Why the 155mm Shell Is One of the World’s Most Wanted Objects Now | WSJ Equipped | The Wall Street Journal | The 155mm round is the most requested artillery munition by Ukraine for their war against Russia. And now Israel needs it as well for its war against Hamas in Gaza. 155mm rounds are mainly used in Western howitzer systems and became popular because of their balance between range and warhead size.

WSJ explains if the U.S. and other global arms suppliers can cope with the demand for this NATO-standard caliber artillery shell.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZOEgFLCvLU