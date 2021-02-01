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concentration camp hotels Canada
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40 views • February 01, 2021
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Well #JustinTrudeau the shinny pony is kidnapping Canadians and throwing them in concentration camp hotels with crap food no proper things and more
Calgary Police are to blame what they are doing in Calgary to theses people
its a joke what i am seeing and i feels like i am not in Canada Any more
✅ PayPal: https://paypal.me/NNCIMDONALD
💻 Email: Etransfer [email protected]
https://flote.app/NNCIM
https://www.minds.com/nncim
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nn...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OMxj...
Well #JustinTrudeau the shinny pony is kidnapping Canadians and throwing them in concentration camp hotels with crap food no proper things and more
Calgary Police are to blame what they are doing in Calgary to theses people
its a joke what i am seeing and i feels like i am not in Canada Any more
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