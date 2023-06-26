Omicron Introduction

SARS-CoV-2 is a positive-sense single-stranded RNA virus, and it’s a strain of severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (SARSr-CoV). Coronaviruses consist of four genus: α, β, γ, and δ. The coronaviruses that infect mammals are mainly α and β genus. Among the viruses capable of infecting humans, HCoV-229E and HCoV-NL63 belong to the α coronavirus, and HCoV-OC43, SARS-CoV, HCoV-HKU1, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2 belong to the β coronavirus.https://viroantibody.creative-biolabs.com/category-sars-cov-2-369.htm









