Destroying Ivermectin Misinformation W/ Dr. Peter McCullough

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Dan Ball with guest Dr. McCullough shoots down the ridiculous MSM misinformation campaign - "My GOD!!! Ivermectin is for Horses! IT WILL KILL YOU!" No, mainstream media morons... What may KILL you is the COVID-19 CLOT SHOT! Real America with Dan Ball: https://www.oann.com/realamerica/ https://rumble.com/vm24jc-real-america-w-dan-ball-ivermectin-misinformation-w-dr.-peter-mccullough.html