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TheologyEd: 'I, Pet Goat 2' Decoded - Infertility and destroyed ovaries and reproductive systems? [22.08.2021]
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37 views • August 23, 2021
[22.08.2021] I, Pet Goat II (Short 2012) (8 min) - IMDb
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2434578/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I,_Pet_Goat_II
Made by the Satanist Louis Lefebvre (II)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=louis+lefebvre+heliofant&;t=hx&va=g&iax=images&ia=images
Visual Effects | Director | Writer
Known For:
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Beowulf (digital effects team: Metropolis Digital)
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2138357/
https://twitter.com/louislefebvre
http://www.heliofant.com/gallery.html
https://gab.com/heliofant - 'No gabs here!'
I, pet goat IIMATURE
9 years ago
Based in the beautiful Laurentian mountains just north of Montreal, Canada, Heliofant is a nascent independent computer animation studio focused on creating experimental and challenging content. Bringing together artists from the fields of dance, music, computer animation and visual arts, the company is very interested in exploring the common ground that underlies many spiritual and philosophical traditions in a lyrical form.
You can contact us at : [email protected]
https://vimeo.com/44583147
https://vimeo.com/heliofant
Collaborators: https://vimeo.com/myviewsaboutlife (7 videos)
'Warning - any person and/or institution and/or Agent and/or Agency of any governmental structure including but not limited to the United States Federal Government also using or monitoring/using this website or any of its associated websites, you do NOT have my permission to utilize any of my profile information nor any of the content contained herein!'
https://vimeo.com/myviewsaboutlife
Youtube Channel MyViewsAboutLife 715 subscribers
Description:
Keep an open Mind
Knowledge is Key
I, Pet Goat II 2
One, Pet Goat Two
https://www.youtube.com/c/MyViewsAboutLife
Direct Link to:
I, Pet Goat II - Ancient Egypt Comparison - Ra Horus, Osiris, Aten, Isis, and More - New HD by Heliofant - www.heliofant.com
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Senusret_I
1,727 views Mar 14, 2013
MyViewsAboutLife - 8 years ago_
Yes the first time I saw 'I, Pet Goat II' I read every word on their website and played the video on repeat because I was Interested, so much that the next day I made this channel. But I think their website; much like the interview with Louis Lefebvre is purposely omitting the true explanation of this video for reasons unknown.
Thank you tho for watching and for your comment. Knowledge is Key
https://youtu.be/wlBnejwAjy4
--
HeliofantChanne - l23K subscribers (One video)
https://www.youtube.com/user/HeliofantChannel
Joined Jul 3, 2012
1,376,402 views
I, pet goat II
1,376,513 views Jul 3, 2012
'High Quality Video at Heliofant.com
A story about the fire at the heart of suffering.
Bringing together dancers, musicians, visual artists and 3d animators, the film takes a critical look at the events of the past decade that have shaped our world.
Main softwares used: Maya, Vray, FumeFX, RealFlow
All rights reserved.
Download the wallpapers on our site.
Original soundtrack "the Stream", written and performed by Tanuki Project.
thetanukiproject.com
https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaZMlgbSDMbhivhxcTv6w4g
The Stream (I, Pet Goat II Soundtrack)
13,821 views Aug 13, 2020
Tanuki Project - Topic
51 subscribers
Provided to YouTube by DistroKid
https://youtu.be/T8DB64d3_i8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWWU_dgKnaOsxLULinLsSEg
--
0:00 IPG2 and Thelema
3:52 Next 9-11
6:10 The realm of the dead
8:05 Whore of Babylon: USA & Church
11:40 Burning ovary
18:05 Long-term effects, 2023-2025
22:55 Brainstorming about the USA vs Other Countries
Sandra Northey - 19 hours ago
IPetGoatII video length is 7:28. I think that represents the “end” date of 8/2/25. If Satan rules for 42 months, then the Horus era starts on 2/2/22 to give us the date 8/2/25 after 42 months. That date is significant because it is day 2 of Chinese Tiger year as depicted on girls jacket. Nice analysis!
2,742 views Aug 22, 2021
TheologyEd
10K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rAgLrMSFEKI
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheologyEd/videos
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2434578/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I,_Pet_Goat_II
Made by the Satanist Louis Lefebvre (II)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=louis+lefebvre+heliofant&;t=hx&va=g&iax=images&ia=images
Visual Effects | Director | Writer
Known For:
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Beowulf (digital effects team: Metropolis Digital)
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2138357/
https://twitter.com/louislefebvre
http://www.heliofant.com/gallery.html
https://gab.com/heliofant - 'No gabs here!'
I, pet goat IIMATURE
9 years ago
Based in the beautiful Laurentian mountains just north of Montreal, Canada, Heliofant is a nascent independent computer animation studio focused on creating experimental and challenging content. Bringing together artists from the fields of dance, music, computer animation and visual arts, the company is very interested in exploring the common ground that underlies many spiritual and philosophical traditions in a lyrical form.
You can contact us at : [email protected]
https://vimeo.com/44583147
https://vimeo.com/heliofant
Collaborators: https://vimeo.com/myviewsaboutlife (7 videos)
'Warning - any person and/or institution and/or Agent and/or Agency of any governmental structure including but not limited to the United States Federal Government also using or monitoring/using this website or any of its associated websites, you do NOT have my permission to utilize any of my profile information nor any of the content contained herein!'
https://vimeo.com/myviewsaboutlife
Youtube Channel MyViewsAboutLife 715 subscribers
Description:
Keep an open Mind
Knowledge is Key
I, Pet Goat II 2
One, Pet Goat Two
https://www.youtube.com/c/MyViewsAboutLife
Direct Link to:
I, Pet Goat II - Ancient Egypt Comparison - Ra Horus, Osiris, Aten, Isis, and More - New HD by Heliofant - www.heliofant.com
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Senusret_I
1,727 views Mar 14, 2013
MyViewsAboutLife - 8 years ago_
Yes the first time I saw 'I, Pet Goat II' I read every word on their website and played the video on repeat because I was Interested, so much that the next day I made this channel. But I think their website; much like the interview with Louis Lefebvre is purposely omitting the true explanation of this video for reasons unknown.
Thank you tho for watching and for your comment. Knowledge is Key
https://youtu.be/wlBnejwAjy4
--
HeliofantChanne - l23K subscribers (One video)
https://www.youtube.com/user/HeliofantChannel
Joined Jul 3, 2012
1,376,402 views
I, pet goat II
1,376,513 views Jul 3, 2012
'High Quality Video at Heliofant.com
A story about the fire at the heart of suffering.
Bringing together dancers, musicians, visual artists and 3d animators, the film takes a critical look at the events of the past decade that have shaped our world.
Main softwares used: Maya, Vray, FumeFX, RealFlow
All rights reserved.
Download the wallpapers on our site.
Original soundtrack "the Stream", written and performed by Tanuki Project.
thetanukiproject.com
https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaZMlgbSDMbhivhxcTv6w4g
The Stream (I, Pet Goat II Soundtrack)
13,821 views Aug 13, 2020
Tanuki Project - Topic
51 subscribers
Provided to YouTube by DistroKid
https://youtu.be/T8DB64d3_i8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWWU_dgKnaOsxLULinLsSEg
--
0:00 IPG2 and Thelema
3:52 Next 9-11
6:10 The realm of the dead
8:05 Whore of Babylon: USA & Church
11:40 Burning ovary
18:05 Long-term effects, 2023-2025
22:55 Brainstorming about the USA vs Other Countries
Sandra Northey - 19 hours ago
IPetGoatII video length is 7:28. I think that represents the “end” date of 8/2/25. If Satan rules for 42 months, then the Horus era starts on 2/2/22 to give us the date 8/2/25 after 42 months. That date is significant because it is day 2 of Chinese Tiger year as depicted on girls jacket. Nice analysis!
2,742 views Aug 22, 2021
TheologyEd
10K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rAgLrMSFEKI
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheologyEd/videos
Keywords
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