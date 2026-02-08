BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Episode #120 - Bulimia, Freebirth & Sovereignty — Kimberly Spencer’s Radical Rebirth
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
5 views • 1 day ago

What happens when healing stops being a concept and becomes embodied truth?


In this powerful episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Todd Cave sits down with Kimberly Spencer to explore a journey of radical transformation, sovereignty, and embodied leadership.


Kimberly shares how she overcame a decade-long battle with bulimia without therapy or medication, how reclaiming nervous system regulation changed her identity, and why sovereignty is not spiritual theory, but a daily practice in how we lead, love, and live.


During the PLANdemic; while pregnant, grieving her father, and stranded thousands of miles from home, Kimberly delivered a TEDx talk, free-birthed her child in a bathtub, and scaled her business by 300%.


Not through hustle or bypassing but by rewriting the story she was living inside.


In this conversation, we explore:


🔹 Healing eating disorders at the subconscious and somatic level

🔹 Why language shapes identity and reality

🔹 Freebirth, feminine sovereignty, and radical trust

🔹 Emotional labour as the real work of entrepreneurship

🔹 How trauma becomes initiation

🔹 Reclaiming authority after abuse and self-abandonment

🔹 What it means to lead from scars, not wounds


This episode is for leaders, entrepreneurs, and seekers who are done performing healing, and ready to live it.


Listen with an open mind.

Share it with someone who needs it.

And remember: your story is not finished.


✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Kimberly via any of the links below:


Website - https://www.crownyourself.com/a/31187/EQkctBPm

Book - Make Every Podcast Want You - https://amzn.to/4qoCDiV

High Performance Acceleration Consult - https://www.crownyourself.com/a/18051/EQkctBPm

PowertotheShe - https://www.crownyourself.com/a/13259/EQkctBPm

The Collective Coaching Membership - https://www.crownyourself.com/a/2148127365/EQkctBPm

Podcast - https://www.crownyourself.com/a/2148127366/EQkctBPm

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kimberly.spencer/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/crownyourself

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kimberlyspencer-crownyourself/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/crownyourself


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


Bitcoin address - The Conscious Man 7 Tip Jar - bc1q39w4ah4aklfnxf8knjpheqsp7hjddjegyq2c20


📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


📌 Subscribe to The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for weekly conversations on how to rewire your subconscious mind, come back from adversity and find your purpose in life. 🌎


👉🏽 If this episode resonates, LIKE, COMMENT, and SHARE it with someone who is ready for a radical rebirth.

sovereigntyhealingjourneysubconsciousmindtraumahealingtheconsciousman7embodiedleadershipsomatichealingconsciousleadershipnervoussystemhealingkimberlyspencerradicalrebirthbulimiarecoveryfreebirthpersonaltransformationrewriteyourstory
