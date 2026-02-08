Episode #120 - Bulimia, Freebirth & Sovereignty — Kimberly Spencer’s Radical Rebirth

What happens when healing stops being a concept and becomes embodied truth?





In this powerful episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Todd Cave sits down with Kimberly Spencer to explore a journey of radical transformation, sovereignty, and embodied leadership.





Kimberly shares how she overcame a decade-long battle with bulimia without therapy or medication, how reclaiming nervous system regulation changed her identity, and why sovereignty is not spiritual theory, but a daily practice in how we lead, love, and live.





During the PLANdemic; while pregnant, grieving her father, and stranded thousands of miles from home, Kimberly delivered a TEDx talk, free-birthed her child in a bathtub, and scaled her business by 300%.





Not through hustle or bypassing but by rewriting the story she was living inside.





In this conversation, we explore:





🔹 Healing eating disorders at the subconscious and somatic level

🔹 Why language shapes identity and reality

🔹 Freebirth, feminine sovereignty, and radical trust

🔹 Emotional labour as the real work of entrepreneurship

🔹 How trauma becomes initiation

🔹 Reclaiming authority after abuse and self-abandonment

🔹 What it means to lead from scars, not wounds





This episode is for leaders, entrepreneurs, and seekers who are done performing healing, and ready to live it.





Listen with an open mind.

Share it with someone who needs it.

And remember: your story is not finished.





