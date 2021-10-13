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MONOPOLY - Who owns the world?
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35971 views • October 13, 2021
Tim Gielen, March 19, 2021
This brilliant documentary by Tim Gielen reveals how a small group of super rich criminals have been buying virtually everything on earth, until they own it all. From media, health care, travel, food industry, governments… That allows them to control the whole world. Because of this they are trying to impose the New World Order.
TITLE: MONOPOLY - Who owns the world?
Documentary by Tim Gielen
This brilliant documentary by Tim Gielen reveals how a small group of super rich criminals have been buying virtually everything on earth, until they own it all. From media, health care, travel, food industry, governments… That allows them to control the whole world. Because of this they are trying to impose the New World Order.
TITLE: MONOPOLY - Who owns the world?
Documentary by Tim Gielen
Keywords
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