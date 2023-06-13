X22 REPORT Ep. 3092a - The Majority Of People Are Concerned About Inflation & Reject The CBDC

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3092a - June 12, 2023 The Majority Of People Are Concerned About Inflation & Reject The CBDC
The food manufactures are creating the illusion that food is the same price by shrinking the product, we have seen this playbook before. The electric trucking agenda in CA will not work. The people see inflation as a problem and they are rejecting the CBDC.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
