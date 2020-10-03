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Military Coup - Part Two
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32 views • October 03, 2020
Sara Westhalls' part two of her interview with Col. Black and Harley Schlanger.
This interview was from Sept. 25, 2020. Today we learn our President has been captured and taken to Walter Reed where he is on an experimental and unapproved intravenous cocktail. This is where the JFK physical cover-up was performed in 1963.
This interview was from Sept. 25, 2020. Today we learn our President has been captured and taken to Walter Reed where he is on an experimental and unapproved intravenous cocktail. This is where the JFK physical cover-up was performed in 1963.
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