“A New Start” - A “Real Song” easy-chair practice video by Real Jon

We are making a new start, working together, doing our part in helping each other with creative action, growing in kindness, awareness and love for betterment. ~ An easy chair practice video of a “Real Song” by Jon David Miller (aka Real Jon, singer-songwriter, storyteller, reality philosopher and author – Hear more songs at Yeswise.com.)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.