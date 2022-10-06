“A New Start” - A “Real Song” easy-chair practice video by Real Jon

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We are making a new start, working together, doing our part in helping each other with creative action, growing in kindness, awareness and love for betterment.
A practice video of a song by “Real Jon”, Jon David Miller, singer-songwriter, storyteller, reality philosopher and author.
Hear more songs
at Yeswise.com.