🎵Circuits Hum Baby

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A gentle folk-inspired arrangement opens with acoustic guitar and upright bass, painting a warm landscape, Soft piano and subtle strings enter in verse two, mirroring the shift from rustic to modern, Layers build with brushed drums and rich vocal harmonies, contrasting textures between the two verses, then blending them together instrumentally in an expansive outro