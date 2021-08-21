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Video Advice: The TRUTH about Edward Snowden - Still working for the CIA? [20.08.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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43 views • August 21, 2021
John McAfee: "Maybe he still works for the CIA and this is some massive disinformation thing that is keeping the world occupied while the CIA does something totally different."

I have great respect for this person and his way of thinking. Just listen but don’t trust anyone, do your own research and reach the conclusions yourself.

This video is an excerpt from VALUETAINMENT's interview with John McAfee.

Watch the full interview:
John McAfee Makes Strange Predictions
817,523 views May 7, 2018
John Mcafee has an interesting story. Patrick Bet-David talks to him about Facebook security, Bitcoin and his thoughts on the future of our privacy.
https://youtu.be/WBgFGwJA1D0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIHdDJ0tjn_3j-FS7s_X1kQ

Check out Valuetainment's channel for more epic interviews:
Valuetainment - 3.09M subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIHdDJ0tjn_3j-FS7s_X1kQ

This is How They Keep The World Occupied | John McAfee
25,011 views Aug 20, 2021
https://youtu.be/U1TNf7lmsT4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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