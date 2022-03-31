Bri Dressen Talks About Suicides of the V-Injured and the Hell Thousands of Injured Have Been Through

Over 1.3M injuries have been reported in the U.S., and 24k+ deaths. Today let's listen with compassion to the story of the life-threatening injury of someone who trusted she was protecting society, by participating in the clinical trial of one of the pharma companies.





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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.