Jewish man reveals the truth of Israel, the genocide in Gaza by Israel and America and he does it all on TikTok.

This is why the US wants TikTok banned or sold to a US owner. Because young people use it overwhelmingly and information like this is on TikTok, the truth.

The western oligarchy desperately wants to mold the next generation to be slaves like the boomers so TikTok has to go or change.

Adding: US Bans One Chinese App, Americans Flock to Another

With TikTok set to shut down on January 19 due to ownership disputes in the United States, another Chinese app, Xiaohongshu—known as RedNote in English—has climbed to the top of the U.S. Apple App Store's free app rankings.

RedNote, which translates to "little red book," is often compared to TikTok for its focus on short-form video content. It offers a mix of video, livestreaming, and social shopping. Users can share product reviews, lifestyle tips, and experiences, blending social interaction with e-commerce.

Since its launch in 2013, RedNote has grown into one of China’s fastest-growing social platforms, now valued at over $3 billion.