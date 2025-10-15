It's Time To Get Out

The Story of Lot and Abraham, Too much wealth between them so they had to part Company. Lot chose the plain of Jordan he took what he figured was the best land? And over time he moved closer and closer to Sodom and eventually moved into the city? 2 Peter 2:7 And delivered just Lot, vexed with the filthy conversation of the wicked: Vexed = a state of being deeply troubled, annoyed, distressed, or afflicted, often with a sense of profound disquiet or agitation of the soul. Lot should have left Sodom long before the Angels came to destroy it, He would have retained all his wealth had he done so? But He didn’t because he was probably gaining more wealth everyday and He was a chief man of the city? He knew better but He did nothing about it and it cost him everything.

