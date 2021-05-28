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Ask yourself this - How would they get tiny nanobots into you and everybody else by 2030?
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600 views • May 28, 2021
DoctorRay Published May 21, 2021
Ask yourself this
How would they get tiny nanobots into you and everybody else by 2030?
Ray Kurzweil has talked about this for years. How and when would this start happening?
Dr. Carrie Madej is searching for answers.
Ask yourself this
How would they get tiny nanobots into you and everybody else by 2030?
Ray Kurzweil has talked about this for years. How and when would this start happening?
Dr. Carrie Madej is searching for answers.
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