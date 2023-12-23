Create New Account
International excess deaths 2023 after mass vaccination against Covid 19 2021 - 2023
TowardsTheLight
Published a day ago

Excess deaths by week, 2023

https://data-explorer.oecd.org


https://stats.oecd.org/index.aspx?queryid=104676


Australia, weeks 1 – 34, 2023


14,710 (16.8%)


Covid deaths, 4,977


Australia, 2022, weeks 1 - 52


29,738 (18.7%)


Australia, excess deaths

2022 + 2023 = 44,448


Austria, week 1 – 44, 2023


4,444 (6.5%)


Canada, weeks 1 – 33, 2023


28,400 (16.7%)


Covid deaths, 4,613


Canada, 2022


61,468 (22.3%)


Canada, excess deaths

2022 + 2023 = 89,868


Denmark, weeks 1 – 44, 2023


3,052 (6.9%)


Covid deaths, 347


Denmark, 2022


5,871 (11%)


Denmark, excess deaths

2022 + 2023 = 8,923


Finland, weeks 1 – 44, 2023


4,627 (10.5%)


France, weeks 1 – 44, 2023


22,268 (4.9%)


Covid deaths, 5,565


France, 2022


71,751 (11.9%)


Germany, weeks 1 – 44, 2023


59,039 (7.7%)


Germany, 2022


134, 578 (14.9%)


Greece, weeks 1 – 44, 2023


5,132 (5.2%)


Iceland, weeks 1 – 44, 2023


209 (11.5%)


Covid deaths, 0


Iceland, 2022


446 (20.2%)


Israel, weeks 1 – 44, 2023


4,303 (11.8%)


Covid deaths, 640


Israel, 2022


7,050 (15.4%)


Italy, weeks 1 – 44, 2023


938 (0.28%)


Netherlands, weeks 1 – 44, 2023


14,209 (11.3%)


Netherlands, 2022


19,326 (13.2%)


New Zealand, weeks, 1 – 44, 2023


3,960 (14.5%)


New Zealand, 2022


5,787 (17.6%)


Norway, weeks 1 – 44, 2023


1,885 (5.7%)


Norway, 2022


4,980 (12.5%)


Portugal, weeks 1 – 44, 2023


5,184 (6.3%)


Spain, weeks 1 – 44, 2023


11,948 (3.7%)


Switzerland, 1 – 44, 2023


2,063 (3.9%)


UK, weeks 1 – 44, 2023


49,389 (9.44%)


Covid deaths, 18,591


UK, 2022


52,514 (9.26%)


UK excess deaths

2022 + 2023 = 101,903


Height of the Blitz, September 1940 to May 1941


UK civilian deaths, 40,000


Total civilian deaths for WW2, 70,000


US, weeks 1 – 37, 2023


155,763 (7.8%)


Covid deaths, 76,187


US, 2022


495,749 (17.53)


US excess deaths

2022 + 2023 = 651,512


Total US deaths in Vietnam war


The U.S. National Archives shows that 58,220 U.S. soldiers perished.


https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/how-many-americans-were-killed-in-the-vietnam-war.html


Hungary, weeks 1 – 44, 2023


-3,785 (-3.2%)


Poland, weeks 1 – 43, 2023


104 (0.13%)


Slovak republic, weeks 1 – 43, 2023


-774 (-1.54%)


Sweden, weeks 1 – 44, 2023


-529 (0.6%)

